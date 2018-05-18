India to continue bond borrowing without interruption - official

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will continue its bond market borrowing programme without any interruption, a top finance ministry official said on Friday, amid worries about a lack of demand in its bond auctions.

An India rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/Files

The government may, however, tweak the composition of bonds depending on demand, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said, adding that there was no plan to cut the market borrowing plan between April and September.

A senior finance ministry official earlier told Reuters that the government was unlikely to cancel bond auctions despite a spike in bond yields as it did not want to trigger panic in financial markets.