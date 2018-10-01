FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2018 / 3:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

RBI to boost liquidity conditions via bond purchases in October

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it has decided to buy a total of 360 billion rupees worth government bonds under its open market operations (OMOs) this month, in a bid to ease liquidity conditions in the market.

FILE PHOTO: An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

The central bank said the auctions would be conducted during the second, third and fourth week of October. It said the OMO amount stated is indicative and RBI retains the flexibility to change it, depending on the evolving liquidity and market conditions.

Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Swati Bhat

