A customer hands a 50-Indian rupee note to an attendant at a fuel station in Ahmedabad, October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s foreign exchange and debt markets are closed on Wednesday for a holiday but equity markets will remain open.

On Tuesday, the rupee closed at 71.46 per dollar versus its previous close of 71.65. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed unchanged at 7.79 percent.

Trading in the debt and forex markets would resume on Thursday ahead of another trading holiday on Friday.