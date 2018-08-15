India says forex reserves comfortable to withstand rupee fall

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s foreign exchange reserves are comfortable by global standards and sufficient to mitigate any undue volatility in the foreign exchange market, the finance minister said on Wednesday, a day after the rupee currency sank to an all-time low.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley attends a news conference sharing details about the recapitalisation of public sector banks in New Delhi, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal/Files

The rupee hit the record low of 70.1 per dollar on Tuesday, as concerns about Turkey’s economic woes spreading to other emerging markets such as India persisted.

“Recent developments relating to Turkey have generated global risk aversion towards emerging market currencies and the strengthening of the dollar,” Arun Jaitley said on Twitter.

“However, India’s macro fundamentals remain resilient and strong. The developments are being monitored closely to address any situation that may arise in the context of the unsettled international environment.”