Sensex posts fourth consecutive session of falls
#Internal Reuters India Online Rpt Special Events 1
August 10, 2017 / 10:39 AM / 2 months ago

Sensex posts fourth consecutive session of falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

REUTERS - Indian shares fell for a fourth straight session on Thursday, as Tata Motors dragged indexes down after its results failed to meet expectations, while sentiment was also hurt by worries about simmering U.S.-North Korea tensions.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.84 percent at 31,531.33, its lowest close in over a month.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.89 percent lower at 9,820.25, its lowest close in nearly a month.

Tata Motors shares fell 8.6 percent and closed at their lowest since May 2016.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

