ADVISORY-Indian markets closed on Thursday, Friday; special stocks session Thurs

Oct 19 (Reuters) - India’s bond and currency markets will be closed on Thursday and Friday for public holidays. Share markets will open for a one-hour special trading session on Thursday evening to mark Diwali, the festival of lights, and will be closed on Friday.

On Wednesday, the broader NSE index ended down 0.23 percent, while the benchmark BSE index was 0.08 percent lower.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 6.76 percent, flat from previous close and the rupee at 65.0350 per dollar, little changed from 65.02 on Tuesday. (Reporting by India markets team)