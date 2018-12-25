Advisory: Indian markets closed on Tuesday for Christmas

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian financial markets are closed on Tuesday for the Christmas holiday. Trading will resume on Wednesday.

The broader Nifty closed 0.84 percent lower at 10,663.50 on Monday, while the benchmark Sensex ended down 0.76 percent at 35,470.15. Both indexes posted their worst closing levels since Dec. 11.

The partially convertible rupee closed unchanged at 70.14 per dollar, while the benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 8.29 percent, compared with its previous close of 8.28 percent.