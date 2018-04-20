FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 3:56 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

India bond yields spike, rupee falls after RBI meeting minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian bond yields spiked while the rupee dropped to its lowest in more than a year on Friday after the minutes of the monetary policy panel meeting suggested that they were likely to take a more hawkish tone starting as early as June.

An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) MPC members flagged several concerns, including an increase in minimum support prices for farmers and high and volatile crude oil prices, the minutes released post market hours on Thursday showed.

By 0344 GMT, the rupee was at 66.02 per dollar versus its previous close of 65.7950. The rupee touched 66.08 in early deals, its weakest level since March 14, 2017.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was up 17 basis points at 7.80 percent.

Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

