FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File photo

(Reuters) - India’s financial markets are closed on Monday for a general election in Maharashtra. Trading will resume on Tuesday.

The rupee closed at 70.02 per dollar and the 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 7.53percent on Friday.

The benchmark BSE index and broader NSE index ended up 0.87 percent and 0.97 percent, respectively, on Friday.