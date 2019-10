People walk past at a screen displaying India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the budget, on a facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

(Reuters) - India’s currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Monday for elections in the western state of Maharashtra.

Financial markets will resume trading on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.63% at 39,298.38 on Friday, while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.65% higher at 11,661.85.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at 6.70%, while the rupee settled at 71.15 to the dollar.