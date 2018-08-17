Indian debt, forex markets closed on Friday for holiday

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian currency and debt markets are closed on Friday for a local holiday and trading would resume on Monday, but the local stock markets will be functioning as normal.

A customer hands Indian currency notes to an attendant at a fuel station in Mumbai, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

On Thursday, the benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 7.86 percent, up 4 basis points from its Tuesday’s close.

All financial markets including stocks were closed on Wednesday for Independence Day celebrations.

The partially convertible rupee closed Thursday at 70.15/16 per dollar versus its previous close of 69.90/91. It hit a record low of 70.40 during the session.