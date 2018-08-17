FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
August 17, 2018 / 4:45 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indian debt, forex markets closed on Friday for holiday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian currency and debt markets are closed on Friday for a local holiday and trading would resume on Monday, but the local stock markets will be functioning as normal.

A customer hands Indian currency notes to an attendant at a fuel station in Mumbai, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

On Thursday, the benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 7.86 percent, up 4 basis points from its Tuesday’s close.

All financial markets including stocks were closed on Wednesday for Independence Day celebrations.

The partially convertible rupee closed Thursday at 70.15/16 per dollar versus its previous close of 69.90/91. It hit a record low of 70.40 during the session.

Reporting by Swati Bhat

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.