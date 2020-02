A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

(Reuters) - India’s currency, debt and equity markets will remain closed on Friday for a holiday.

Financial markets will resume trading on Monday, Feb. 24.

On Thursday, the NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI closed down 0.37% at 12,080.85 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN ended 0.37% lower at 41,170.12.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at 6.42%, while the rupee INR=D4 settled at 71.65 to the dollar.