India’s financial markets are closed on Monday, Aug. 12, for a holiday and will resume trading on Tuesday.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.68% at 37,581.91 on Friday. The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.7% higher at 11,109.65.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 6.49%, while the rupee settled at 70.79 to the dollar.