A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

(Reuters) - Indian financial markets are closed on Monday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.54 percent at 36,063.81 on Friday. The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.67 percent higher at 10,863.50.

The rupee closed at 70.9000 to the dollar on Friday and the 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 7.5558 percent.