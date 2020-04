The Bombay Stock Exchange building is seen from a facade in Mumbai, May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

(Reuters) - India’s currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Thursday for a holiday.

Financial markets will resume trading on Friday, April 3.

On Wednesday, the NSE Nifty 50 index closed down 4% at 8,253.8 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended 4.08% lower at 28,265.31.