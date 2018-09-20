FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Money News
September 20, 2018 / 2:45 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Indian markets closed on Thursday for holiday

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s stocks, forex and debt markets are closed on Thursday on account of a local holiday.

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

On Wednesday, the partially convertible rupee had closed at 72.37 per dollar versus its Tuesday’s close of 72.9750. It had hit a life low of 72.99 on Tuesday.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended Wednesday at 8.07 percent versus its previous close of 8.14 percent.

The broader Nifty index closed down 0.39 percent at 11,234.35, while the benchmark Sensex closed down 0.45 percent at 37,121.22.

Markets will resume trading on Friday.

Reporting by Swati Bhat

