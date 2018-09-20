Indian markets closed on Thursday for holiday

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s stocks, forex and debt markets are closed on Thursday on account of a local holiday.

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

On Wednesday, the partially convertible rupee had closed at 72.37 per dollar versus its Tuesday’s close of 72.9750. It had hit a life low of 72.99 on Tuesday.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended Wednesday at 8.07 percent versus its previous close of 8.14 percent.

The broader Nifty index closed down 0.39 percent at 11,234.35, while the benchmark Sensex closed down 0.45 percent at 37,121.22.

Markets will resume trading on Friday.