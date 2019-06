People watch a large screen displaying India's benchmark share index on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

(Reuters) - India’s financial markets are closed on Wednesday, June 5, for a holiday. Markets will resume trading on Thursday.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.46% at 40,083.54 on Tuesday. The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.55% lower at 12,021.65.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 7.0223%, while the rupee settled at 69.26 to the dollar.