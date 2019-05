The Bombay Stock Exchange building is seen from a facade in Mumbai, May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

India’s financial markets are closed on Wednesday, May 1, for a public holiday. Markets will resume trading on Thursday.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.09 percent at 39,031.55 on Tuesday. The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.06 percent lower at 11,748.15.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 7.53 percent, while the rupee settled at 69.56 to the dollar.