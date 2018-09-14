Indian rupee, bonds rise on lower crude prices overnight, receding trade tensions

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian rupee and bonds opened on a strong note on Friday, tracking a pull-back in crude oil prices overnight and receding trade tensions between the United States and China.

A customer hands Indian currency notes to an attendant at a fuel station in Mumbai, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

The rupee rose to as high as 71.65 to the dollar, its strongest since Sept. 7 before retracing partially to 71.77, compared with Wednesday’s close of 72.1950. The 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.11 percent in early trade, down from its previous close of 8.13 percent.

Indian markets were closed on Thursday for a holiday.