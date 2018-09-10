FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2018 / 4:31 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

India's 10-year bond yield highest since late-2014, rupee at record low

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s 10-year bond yield rose to its highest since late-2014 on Monday as worries of higher crude prices and weakening rupee bolstered inflation concerns.

FILE PHOTO: A man counts Indian currency notes inside a shop in Mumbai, India, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File photo

The 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to 8.12 percent, its highest since Nov. 28, 2014, while the rupee touched a record low of 72.32 to the dollar on Monday.

Dealers said the Reserve Bank of India was mildly selling dollars in the forex market unlike on Friday.

The 10-year paper ended at 8.03 percent on Friday and the rupee at 71.73 to the dollar.

Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

