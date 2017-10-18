India's bonds, FX markets closed Thurs-Fri; share trading limited

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s bonds and currency markets will be closed on Thursday and Friday for a public holiday. Share markets will open for a one-hour special trading session on Thursday evening to mark Diwali, the Indian festival of lights, and close on Friday.

A NSE (National Stock Exchange) building is seen in Mumbai, India, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

On Wednesday the Nifty ended down 0.23 percent, while the benchmark Sensex was 0.08 percent lower.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 6.76 percent, flat from previous close and the rupee at 65.0350 per dollar, little changed from 65.02 on Tuesday.