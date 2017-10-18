India's bonds, FX markets closed Thurs-Fri; share trading limited

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s bonds and currency markets will be closed on Thursday and Friday for a public holiday. Share markets will open for a one-hour special trading session on Thursday evening to mark Diwali, the Indian festival of lights, and close on Friday.
On Wednesday the Nifty ended down 0.23 percent, while the benchmark Sensex was 0.08 percent lower.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 6.76 percent, flat from previous close and the rupee at 65.0350 per dollar, little changed from 65.02 on Tuesday.
Reporting by India markets team, editing by Suvashree Dey Choudhury