Rupee, bonds rise drawing comfort from stable global markets

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian rupee and bonds were higher on Tuesday tracking stable global markets even as the United States imposed new tariffs on Chinese goods.

FILE PHOTO: An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

The rupee was trading at 72.40 to the dollar, compared with Monday’s close of 72.51, while the 10-year benchmark bond yield fell to 8.07 percent from 8.10 percent at previous close, eyeing the currency market.

S&P500 E-mini futures were almost flat at 0.07 percent in Asian trade on Tuesday. The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.25 percent but Japan’s Nikkei bucked the trend to gain 1.6 percent.