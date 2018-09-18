Rupee, bonds rise drawing comfort from stable global markets

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian rupee and bonds were higher on Tuesday tracking stable global markets even as the United States imposed new tariffs on Chinese goods.
The rupee was trading at 72.40 to the dollar, compared with Monday’s close of 72.51, while the 10-year benchmark bond yield fell to 8.07 percent from 8.10 percent at previous close, eyeing the currency market.
S&P500 E-mini futures were almost flat at 0.07 percent in Asian trade on Tuesday. The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.25 percent but Japan’s Nikkei bucked the trend to gain 1.6 percent.
