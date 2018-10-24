Rupee touches three-week high, bond yields drop tracking global crude

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian rupee strengthened to a three-week high on Wednesday morning, aided by a sharp fall in global crude oil prices overnight, while expected gains in local shares also helped sentiment.

FILE PHOTO: An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 73.22/23 per dollar at 0340 GMT, compared with its previous close of 73.5750 and after earlier touching 73.10 in opening deals, its highest since Oct. 3.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 4 basis points at 7.85 percent, while the broader NSE share index was up 1.3 percent in pre-open trade.