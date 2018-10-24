FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Road to Brexit
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
October 24, 2018 / 4:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

Rupee touches three-week high, bond yields drop tracking global crude

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian rupee strengthened to a three-week high on Wednesday morning, aided by a sharp fall in global crude oil prices overnight, while expected gains in local shares also helped sentiment.

FILE PHOTO: An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 73.22/23 per dollar at 0340 GMT, compared with its previous close of 73.5750 and after earlier touching 73.10 in opening deals, its highest since Oct. 3.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 4 basis points at 7.85 percent, while the broader NSE share index was up 1.3 percent in pre-open trade.

Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.