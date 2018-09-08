FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 8, 2018 / 2:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

SEBI working group proposes relaxing foreign fund rules for non-resident Indians

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A working group of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Saturday recommended relaxing foreign fund rules for non-resident Indians.

The logo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is pictured on the premises of its headquarters in Mumbai, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian markets were hit by uncertainty emerging from concerns over an April circular from SEBI that said foreign investment rules for companies of Indian origin had been tightened.

Non-resident Indians may be allowed to invest as foreign portfolio investment (FPI) if a single holding is under 25 percent and group holding is under 50 percent in a fund, SEBI’s working group said.

Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Abhirup Roy in MUMBAI and Sudarshan Varadhan in NEW DELHI; Editing by Alexander Smith

