SEBI working group proposes relaxing foreign fund rules for non-resident Indians

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A working group of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Saturday recommended relaxing foreign fund rules for non-resident Indians.

The logo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is pictured on the premises of its headquarters in Mumbai, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian markets were hit by uncertainty emerging from concerns over an April circular from SEBI that said foreign investment rules for companies of Indian origin had been tightened.

Non-resident Indians may be allowed to invest as foreign portfolio investment (FPI) if a single holding is under 25 percent and group holding is under 50 percent in a fund, SEBI’s working group said.