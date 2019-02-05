Sensex, Nifty end firmer as consumer, financials boost

A man ties a balloon to the horns of a bull statue at the entrance of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) while celebrating the Sensex index rising to over 30,000, in Mumbai, India April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended slightly higher on Tuesday, lifted by gains in consumer stocks, while investors kept a cautious stance ahead of the three-day central bank policy meet outcome.

According to a Reuters poll of 65 analysts, two-thirds have said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would hold its repo rate, a surprise change of stance following the appointment of Shaktikanta Das as the central bank chief in December.

The broader Nifty closed 0.20 percent higher at 10,934.35, while the benchmark Sensex edged up 0.09 percent at 36,616.81.

Both indexes closed higher for a fourth straight session.

Titan Co Ltd extended gains to close 4 percent firmer after it posted upbeat quarterly results on Friday. Financial stocks also climbed, with IndusInd Bank ending 2.47 percent higher.