Buffalo meat exports hit six-year low on weak China demand

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s buffalo meat exports fell 8.7 percent in 2018/19 from a year ago to the lowest level in six years, a government body said on Thursday, as demand moderated from the country’s biggest buyer China.

India’s buffalo meat exports stood at 1.23 million tonnes in the fiscal year ended March 31, the lowest since 2012/13, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority said in a statement.

Also, the country’s rice exports in the year dropped 7.2 percent from a year earlier to 11.95 million tonnes due to poor demand for non-basmati rice from Bangladesh and African countries, it added.