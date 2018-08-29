FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2018 / 9:18 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

India's April-July buffalo meat exports rise: government body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s buffalo meat exports between April and July rose 2.8 percent from a year earlier to 384,096 tonnes on robust demand from Indonesia and Malaysia, a government body said on Wednesday.

The country’s rice exports during the period edged up 1 percent from a year ago to 4.15 million tonnes on upbeat demand from Senegal, Benin and Iran, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority said.

India is the world’s biggest exporter of buffalo meat and rice.

The country’s exports of pulses more than doubled during the period to 124,465 tonnes, while dairy exports jumped 33 percent to 42,193 tonnes, the agency said.

Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

