NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s mines secretary said on Wednesday the government would auction copper mines with capacity of 200,000-300,000 tonnes per year over the next two years.

A worker makes copper trays inside a workshop in Kolkata, India, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Arun Kumar also said the steel ministry was looking at iron ore pricing and export duty.