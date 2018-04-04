FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2018 / 3:29 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Vedanta, others can transport royalty-paid iron ore from Goa: Supreme Court

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Vedanta Resources, controlled by billionaire Anil Agarwal, and other miners can transport already mined iron ore from Goa on which royalties have been paid, the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday, providing relief to the state’s miners.

A bird flies past the logo of Vedanta installed on the facade of its headquarters in Mumbai, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

India’s Supreme Court in February quashed all iron ore mining permits in Goa, one of the top producing states for the steel making raw material.

“The State of Goa will ensure and confirm that only that iron ore is loaded which is royalty paid and which is lying in the jetties on or before 15th March, 2018,” the judges wrote in the order.

The top court’s ban brought mining in the low-quality iron ore producing state to a halt, putting companies and thousands of jobs in jeopardy.

The move provides relief to miners including Vedanta and several small unlisted companies run by local business families.

The London-listed company said last month it would likely record an impairment charge of up to $600 million following the closure of its iron ore business in Goa.

Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
