FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
April 6, 2018 / 5:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to have kidney transplant surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will enter hospital on Saturday for kidney transplant surgery, two officials said.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley attends a news conference sharing details about the recapitalisation of public sector banks in New Delhi, India, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal/Files

Jaitley tweeted earlier this week that he was suffering from kidney related problems and infections and that his treatment would be determined by his doctors.

“Jaitley will be admitted to AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) early morning tomorrow for kidney operation. All formalities are almost over,” a source in his office told Reuters. A source at the government-run facility confirmed the planned surgery.

Jaitley, 65, is a prominent member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inner circle. In 2014 he had a gastric bypass operation to keep his diabetes in check.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.