NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will be given additional charge of the country’s finance ministry, two television news channels reported late on Monday, citing sources.

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways, gestures as he speaks during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley underwent a kidney transplant earlier on Monday and his condition is stable, the hospital he was operated at said in a statement.