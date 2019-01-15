Finance minister Arun Jaitley goes for 'medical check up' in U.S. - sources

FILE PHOTO: India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley attends a news conference in New Delhi, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has left for the United States for a “regular medical check up”, following a kidney transplant last year, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The minister, 66, is expected to present this government’s last budget on Feb. 1 before Prime Minister Narendra seeks a re-election in a general election due by May.

A person familiar with Jaitley’s medical condition said the minister had “recovered well” from the transplant in New Delhi eight months ago.

A Finance Ministry spokesman declined to comment.

Jaitley is the publicity head of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s election team and often acts as the chief spokesman for the government.