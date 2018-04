NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in a tweet on Thursday he was undergoing treatment for kidney related problems and infections.

FILE PHOTO: India's Finance and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley attends a two-day meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, comprising federal and state finance ministers, in Srinagar May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/File photo

“The future course of my treatment would be determined by the doctors treating me,” Jaitley said in a tweet.