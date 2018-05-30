IMD retains its average monsoon rains forecast

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The India Meteorological Department retained its monsoon forecast at 97 percent of a long-term average on Wednesday.
IMD defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96 percent and 104 percent of a 50-year average of 89 cm for the entire four-month season beginning June.
The monthly rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be 101 percent of a long-term average during July and 94 percent of long-term average during August.
