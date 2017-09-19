FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monsoon rains lash India's financial capital, disrupt transport
September 19, 2017

Monsoon rains lash India's financial capital, disrupt transport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Torrential rains lashed India’s financial capital Mumbai on Tuesday, flooding low-lying areas and disrupting transport.

Staff at Mumbai International Airport, India’s second busiest, diverted four flights and shut down operations for about half an hour as the downpour cut visibility, a spokeswoman said.

Water flooded train tracks, delaying services along the heavily used lines, a rail official said.

A deluge last month killed 14 people, wrecked homes and disrupted traffic in the city of 20 million people.

In 2005 severe flooding killed more than 500 people, most of them living in slums. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Writing by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by)

