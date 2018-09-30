FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Monsoon
September 30, 2018 / 12:22 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

India's 2018 monsoon rainfall below average, lower than forecast

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Rainfall in India’s annual monsoon season was below average and less than forecast, with a fourth of the regions including key crop-growing northern states receiving less rain than needed, weather office said on Sunday.

A man covers himself with a plastic sheet as he walks through a street during rain in Kolkata, August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Rains were 91 percent of the long-term average at the end of the July-September monsoon season, compared with a forecast of 97 percent, marking the fifth straight year in which the weather office has overestimated the likely rainfall.

The monsoon delivers 70 percent of India’s annual rainfall and is the lifeblood of the country’s $2 trillion economy with the farm sector contributing 14 percent of its economic output.

Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Malini Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.