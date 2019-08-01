India's August-September monsoon rains seen at 100% of long term average: IMD

A commuter crosses waterlogged railway tracks as a suburban train is seen parked at a railway station after its services were suspended during heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Monsoon rains in India are expected to be 100% of a long-term average in August and September, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday, making up for a shortfall in the first two months of the season that began in June.

Crop-nourishing monsoon rains are expected to be 99% of the long-term average in August, the IMD said in a statement.

The IMD defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average of 89 centimetres for the entire four-month season beginning June.