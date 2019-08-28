India's monsoon rains 14% below average this week: IMD

File Photo: People commute through water-logged roads after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Monsoon rains in India were below average for the first time in five weeks in the week through Wednesday, the weather office said, as the rice-growing north-western parts of the country received lower rainfall.

Monsoon rains are crucial to farm output and economic growth as the agricultural sector accounts for about 15% of India’s $2.5 trillion economy.

India received 14% less rainfall than the 50-year average in the week to Aug. 28, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed, with rice-growing north-west India receiving 36% less rain.

Overall, India has received 1% more rain than average since the start of the monsoon season on June 1.