India's monsoon rains above-average for second straight week: IMD

Houses and temples are seen submerged in the waters of overflowing river Godavari after heavy rainfall in Nashik, India, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s monsoon rains in the week through Wednesday were above average for the second straight week, the India Meteorological Department said, easing concerns of drought, although excessive rainfall flooded some areas on the west coast.

Monsoon rains are crucial for farm output and economic growth, as agriculture forms about 15% of India’s $2.5-trillion economy.

India received 28% more rainfall than the 50-year average in the week to Aug. 7, data from the IMD showed.

Overall, India has received 5% less rain than average since the start of the monsoon season on June 1.