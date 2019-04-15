India's monsoon rains seen average in 2019: IMD

A farmer plants rice saplings in a paddy field against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds in Amritsar June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is likely to receive average monsoon rains this year, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday, raising expectations of higher farm and economic growth in Asia’s third-biggest economy, where half of the farmland lacks irrigation.

Monsoon rains are expected to be 96 percent of a long-term average, M. Rajeevan, secretary at the Ministry of Earth Sciences, told a news conference.

The IMD defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96 percent and 104 percent of a 50-year average of 89 centimetres for the entire four-month season beginning June.