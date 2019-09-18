India's monsoon rains above-average for third straight week: IMD

A man transports passengers on an improvised motorized rickshaw during heavy rains in Agartala, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Monsoon rains in India in the week through to Wednesday were above average for a third straight week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, with floods hitting many districts in the central parts of the country and damaging crops such as soybean and pulses.

Monsoon rains are crucial to farm output and economic growth because the agricultural sector accounts for about 15% of India’s $2.5 trillion economy.

India received 38% more rainfall than the 50-year average in the week to Sept. 18, data from IMD showed, with central India receiving 63% more rain.

Overall, India has received 5% more rain than average since the start of the monsoon season on June 1.