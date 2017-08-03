Morning News Call - India, August 3

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to unveil Highway NEST and Highway Village logo in New Delhi. 3:30 pm: Colgate Palmolive India annual general meeting in Mumbai. 3:30 pm: Godrej Properties earnings conference call in Mumbai. LIVECHAT - EM OUTLOOK As developed markets continue to have a turbulent time with political risk, we take a look at emerging markets 20 years after the Asian Financial Crisis. Are they faring better than Europe? Have their recoveries lasted and what are the implications for fixed income and monetary policy in Asian markets? Tune in at 3:30 pm IST to find out with Dr. Lee Smales, Professor at Curtin University. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • India central bank becomes first in Asia to cut rates this year The Reserve Bank of India used the room provided by slumping inflation to cut its main policy rate - the first easing by an Asian central bank this year - but it kept the market guessing on whether there's more space for trimming. • No more freebies? India plans crackdown on marketing by drugmakers India, one of the world's largest markets for pharmaceuticals is drawing up its first set of marketing rules for drugmakers, restricting gifts and trips offered to doctors and pharmacists to 1,000 rupees, according to a draft proposal seen by Reuters. • Punjab National Bank Q1 profit rises 12 percent, below estimates Punjab National Bank reported a 12 percent rise in first-quarter profit on the back of lower provisions for bad loans, but the gains were smaller than expected. • U.S. bosses throw weight behind new drive to court India Top U.S. bosses are backing a new effort to build strategic ties with India, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first meeting with President Donald Trump. • Lupin Q1 profit slumps, misses estimates Lupin Ltd said first quarter profit fell 59 percent, well below analysts' estimates, as regulatory hurdles and pricing pressure in the United States, its biggest overseas market, weighed. • Bajaj Finance takes stake in mobile payments company MobiKwik Bajaj Finance Ltd said it would buy nearly an 11 percent stake in mobile payments wallet company One MobiKwik Systems Private Ltd for about 2.25 billion rupees. • Indian Oil Corp aims to source a tenth of oil needs from own assets Indian Oil Corp wants to supply at least 10 percent of its expanding refining capacity from its own oil and gas assets in the medium term, the company said in its latest annual report. • Security and Intelligence Services $122 million IPO subscribed nearly 7 times Security and Intelligence Services Ltd's 7.8 billion-rupee initial public offering of shares was subscribed 6.94 times on the last day of the sale, indicating strong interest in the business services provider. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump signs Russia sanctions bill, Moscow calls it 'trade war' U.S. President Donald Trump grudgingly signed into law new sanctions against Russia, a move Moscow said amounted to a full-scale trade war and an end to hopes for better ties with the Trump administration. • Japan service sector growth softens in July, new hiring slows Japan's services sector expanded at a slower pace in July as new orders eased, a private survey showed, in a sign that its economic activity may be moderating. • Model 3 demand, higher revenue propel Tesla shares higher Tesla Inc reported quarterly revenue that doubled and a loss that was the electric car maker's largest ever, but its shares rose after revealing more than 1,800 daily reservations for the Model 3 and predicting increased Model S deliveries in the second half of 2017. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 10,051.50, down 0.4 percent from its previous close. • Indian government bonds are likely to fall in early trade as investors may continue selling the notes after the Monetary Policy Committee maintained its neutral stance, creating uncertainty over future rate cuts. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 6.44 percent-6.49 percent band. • The Indian rupee will likely open little changed to slightly higher against the dollar, as weaker-than-expected U.S. private jobs data and gains in euro on expectations of hawkish European Central Bank weighed on greenback demand. GLOBAL MARKETS • The Dow climbed above the 22,000 mark for the first time on Wednesday, buoyed by Apple's healthy quarterly iPhone sales, while weakness in other tech stocks held back the Nasdaq and S&P 500. • Asian shares dipped as investors locked in recent gains after Wall Street's Dow Jones Industrial Average broke the 22,000 barrier for the first time in its 121-year history. • The dollar inched away from a 15-month low versus a basket of currencies, but was still looking wobbly due to doubts about whether there will be another U.S. interest rate rise this year. • Long-dated debt yields fell, and the yield curve flattened to its lowest levels in a week, after the U.S. Treasury Department said it was still considering an ultra long bond, but didn't announce a new issue. • Oil dipped as a rally that has pushed up prices by almost 10 percent since early last week lost momentum despite renewed signs of a gradually tightening U.S. market. • Gold prices drifted further away from seven-week highs hit earlier this week, as the dollar firmed on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could trim its bond holdings in September. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 63.64/63.67 August 2 $74.49 mln $1.1 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.79 pct Month-to-date - $316.85 mln Year-to-date $8.84 bln $21.46 bln