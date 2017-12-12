FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morning News Call - India, December 12
India's tax department considers tax on virtual currencies
BITCOIN
India's tax department considers tax on virtual currencies
Mukesh Ambani programmed to punch through $100 billion
Breakingviews
Mukesh Ambani programmed to punch through $100 billion
Backed by Putin, military pushes into foreign policy
Russia
Backed by Putin, military pushes into foreign policy
#Company News
December 12, 2017 / 3:16 AM / 2 days ago

Morning News Call - India, December 12

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

    FACTORS TO WATCH
    9:30 am: Communications Minister Manoj Sinha, Economic Affairs Secretary
Subhash Chandra Garg, Transport and Highways Secretary Yuvdhir Singh Malik and
Transport and Highways Joint Secretary Dakshita Das at ASEAN-India Connectivity
Summit in New Delhi.
    10:00 am: SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi, NSE Managing Director Vikram Limaye, BSE
MD & CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan and Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management ED & CEO
Sundeep Sikka at AIBI Summit 2017 in Mumbai.
    11:30 am: Volvo Auto India MD Charles Frump at Volvo’s new launch in Mumbai.
    12:00 pm: IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at Digital Payment Security
Awareness campaign in Mumbai.
    5:30 pm: Government to release November consumer price inflation data in
Mumbai.
    5:30 pm: Government to release October Industrial output data in Mumbai.
           
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • India's Rahul Gandhi takes helm of Congress party to challenge Modi 
India's main opposition Congress party on Monday elevated Rahul Gandhi, the
scion of the country's most fabled political dynasty, as its president,
preparing to challenge the dominance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of
national polls in 2019.
    • Apple, India wrangle over import tax on mobile parts - sources 
Apple Inc has asked India to defer a planned increase in import taxes on mobile
phone parts so it can expand its iPhone manufacturing in the country, but the
government is unlikely to accede, people familiar with the matter said.

    • Russia urges India to line up behind China's Belt and Road initiative
Russia threw its weight behind China's massive Belt and Road plan to build trade
and transport links across Asia and beyond, suggesting to India on Monday that
it find a way to work with Beijing on the signature project.
    • India government favours petcoke import ban, U.S. would be biggest loser 
India's government is in favour of banning imports of petroleum coke to curb air
pollution, according to a government affidavit filed with its top court, which
could be a big blow to U.S. refiners who export heavily to the country.

    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • Bitcoin futures suggest breakneck rise in price to slow
Newly launched bitcoin futures on Monday suggested that traders expect the
cryptocurrency's blistering price gains to slow in the coming months, even as it
blasted above $17,000 to a fresh record high in the spot market.
    • EU tells Netanyahu it rejects Trump's Jerusalem move
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took his case to Europe to ask allies to join
the United States in recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital, but met a firm
rebuff from EU foreign ministers who saw the move as a blow against the peace
process.
    • China's banks dole out record credit in 2017 as Nov loans blow past
forecasts 
Bank lending in China hit a fresh record after a much stronger-than-expected
surge in credit in November, even as authorities step up efforts to reduce risks
in the financial system from a rapid build-up in debt.
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    The SGX Nifty Futures were at 10,340.00, trading down 0.06 percent from its
previous close.
    The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the dollar, as the greenback
strengthened amid bets the U.S. Federal Reserve will almost certainly tighten
interest rates tomorrow.
    Indian government bonds are likely to fall in early trade as investors await
the retail inflation data for November. A fresh supply of state debt would also
damp demand.  The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 is
likely to trade in a 7.14 percent-7.20 percent band, a trader with a primary
dealership said. The note closed at 97.41 rupees. 
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • Wall Street indexes closed higher on Monday and the biggest drivers were
technology and energy sectors as oil prices rose and investors waited for an
expected U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike later in the week.
    • Asian shares took a breather after three straight sessions of gains, with
markets consolidating in the hope an upswing in global growth could outlast a
likely hike in U.S. borrowing costs this week.
    • The dollar held steady near a recent two-week high versus a basket of
major currencies, with traders awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy
meeting this week for fresh catalysts.
    • U.S. Treasury debt prices were little changed on Monday after rallying
earlier in the session on safe-haven buying following an explosion in midtown
Manhattan which New York Mayor Bill de Blasio described as an "attempted
terrorist attack."
    • Brent crude oil prices jumped above $65 per barrel for the first time
since 2015 after the shutdown of the Forties North Sea pipeline knocked out
significant supply from a market that was already tightening due to OPEC-led
production cuts.
    • Gold was slightly higher in early trade, having shed half a percent in the
previous session, ahead of the start of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting in the
United States.
    
    
                    CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES      DEBT
 PNDF  spot         64.33/64.36  December 11      -$28.09 mln   $131.76 mln
 10-yr bond yields  7.19 pct     Month-to-date    -$628.02 mln  $542.07 mln
                                 Year-to-date     $6.78 bln     $26.28 bln
 
    
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes                 
    Stock market reports                
    Non-deliverable forwards data              
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 


($1 = 64.3500 Indian rupees)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.