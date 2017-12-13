FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morning News Call - India, December 13
#Company News
December 13, 2017 / 3:17 AM / a day ago

Morning News Call - India, December 13

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    
If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    10:00 am: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, TRAI Chairman R.S. Sharma,
Communications Minister Manoj Sinha, Communications Secretary Aruna Sundarajan
at India Satcom 2017 in New Delhi.
    10:00 am: Supreme Court to continue hearing of Unitech plea against NCLT in
New Delhi. 
    12:00 pm: IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to brief media on BPO promotion
scheme in New Delhi.
    1:00 pm: Aviation Ministry weekly briefing in New Delhi.
    2:00 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at
ASEAN-India Partnership in New Delhi.
    3:15 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at FICCI’s annual general meeting in
New Delhi.
    
       
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • India's Nov retail inflation breaches central bank's 4 pct target 
India's retail inflation in November breached the central bank's medium-term
target of 4 percent, which could put pressure on it to raise policy rates in
2018.
    • India's markets regulator probes prescient messages in WhatsApp groups
India’s market regulator is “seriously” looking into the issue of prescient
messages on company results circulated by market insiders in private WhatsApp
groups, its chairman said on Tuesday, a sign the investigation is gaining
momentum.
    • Punjab National Bank raises $777 mln in share sale - sources 
Punjab National Bank has raised 50 billion rupees from a share sale to
institutional investors, sources with direct knowledge of the transaction said
on Tuesday.
    • India's Reliance considers listing telecoms unit Jio by early 2019 -
Bloomberg
India's Reliance Industries Ltd is holding internal talks about listing its
telecoms unit Jio by late 2018 or early 2019, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday,
citing people it did not identify.
    • India's Syndicate Bank seeks up to $186.4 mln in share sale - sources
Indian state-run Syndicate Bank Ltd has launched a share sale to institutional
investors, seeking to raise up to 12 billion rupees to help boost its capital
ratio, sources with direct knowledge said on Tuesday.
    • India's InterGlobe Aviation founders to sell 2.91 pct stake for $197 mln
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd the owner of India's biggest airline IndiGo, on Tuesday
said two of its founder group companies will in this week sell a combined 2.91
percent stake in the company worth about 12.65 billion rupees.
    • Warburg Pincus to buy 20 pct stake in Bharti Airtel's DTH arm for $350 mln
Bharti Airtel Ltd on Tuesday said an affiliate of U.S. private equity firm
Warburg Pincus will buy up to a 20 percent stake in the Indian telecom
operator's direct-to-home arm for $350 million.
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • Republican Moore holds slight lead in bitter U.S. Senate race in Alabama
A bitter U.S. Senate race in Alabama with high stakes for President Donald Trump
was too close to call on Tuesday, with Republican Roy Moore leading despite
allegations against the candidate of sexual misconduct toward
teenagers.
    • Tillerson says U.S. ready to talk to N.Korea; Kim promises more weapons
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson offered to begin direct talks with North
Korea without pre-conditions, backing away from a key U.S. demand that Pyongyang
must first accept that giving up its nuclear arsenal would be part of any
negotiations.
    • Australia c.bank gov says bitcoin fascination is "speculative mania" 
The fascination with virtual currencies feels more like a "speculative mania",
the head of Australia's central bank said on Wednesday, just days after the
launch of the world's first bitcoin futures.
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    The SGX Nifty Futures were at 10,245.00, trading down 0.11 percent from its
previous close.
    Indian government bonds are likely to fall in early trade after the nation’s
retail inflation accelerated to its highest in 15 months, further reducing the
scope for monetary easing.  The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond
maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 7.22 percent-7.28 percent band.
Yesterday, the note closed at 97.28 rupees, the lowest since its issuance on May
12. 
    The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the dollar, as the nation’s
retail inflation jumped to a 15-month high last month, while industrial output
grew at its slowest pace in three months in October.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • The S&P 500 and the Dow industrials registered record closing highs on
Tuesday with a boost from bank stocks as investors eyed a potential cut in U.S.
corporate taxes and continued economic growth after strong inflation data.
    • Asian shares were treading water in early trade as crude oil futures
steadied after a selloff, while a widely expected interest rate hike from the
Federal Reserve underpinned the dollar.
    • The dollar stood near a four-week high against a basket of currencies
after strong U.S. wholesale price figures kept the Federal Reserve on track for
a widely-expected rate rise this week and more in 2018.
    • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as stronger-than-forecast data on
producer prices in November offset average demand at a $12 billion auction of
30-year bonds.

    • Oil prices rose in early Asian trade as industry data showed a
larger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles.
    • Gold prices were almost unchanged after hitting their lowest in nearly
five months in the previous session, with investors in 'wait-and-see' mode ahead
of the outcome of a two-day meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve.
    
    
                    CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES      DEBT
 PNDF  spot         64.47/64.50  December 12      $130.09 mln   $178.11 mln
 10-yr bond yields  7.21 pct     Month-to-date    -$649.19 mln  $363.96 mln
                                 Year-to-date     $8.04 bln     $26.10 bln
      
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes                 
    Stock market reports                
    Non-deliverable forwards data              
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 


($1 = 64.4000 Indian rupees)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.