Morning News Call - India, January 15
U.S. oil industry set to break record, upend global trade
U.S. oil industry set to break record, upend global trade
Why the United States should support Iran protesters
Why the United States should support Iran protesters
#Company News
January 15, 2018 / 3:32 AM / a day ago

Morning News Call - India, January 15

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    
If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    10:30 am: Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri at an event in New
Delhi.
    12:00 pm: Aviation Ministry weekly briefing in New Delhi.
    12:00 pm: Government to release December wholesale price inflation data in
New Delhi.
    
    GMF:LIVECHAT-FX WEEK AHEAD 
    FX Buzz analyst Jeremy Boulton analyses G7 currencies at 04:30 PM IST To
join the conversation, click on the link: here
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • IDFC Bank to buy Warburg-backed Capital First in $1.5 billion stock deal 
IDFC Bank Ltd, one of India's two newest banks, will acquire non-bank financial
firm Capital First Ltd in a share swap deal valued at about $1.5 billion as it
looks to boost its retail lending activities.
    • HDFC to raise $1.75 billion from investors including GIC, KKR
India's Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd plans to raise about $1.75 billion 
from a preferential share sale to investors including affiliates of Singapore
state investor GIC and private equity KKR.
    • New Infosys CEO to set out priorities by April
    The new chief executive of Infosys Ltd said he would lay out updated
strategic priorities for India's second-biggest software services exporter by
April after the company maintained its full-year revenue outlook.
    • With new Chinese link, Nepal ends India's internet monopoly
Nepal has joined hands with China to offer internet services to its citizens,
officials said on Friday, ending India's decades-long monopoly of the Himalayan
nation's cyber connectivity network.
    

    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • Softbank plans $18 billion IPO of mobile phone unit this year - Nikkei
SoftBank Group plans to list its mobile phone business and raise some US$18bn,
the Nikkei newspaper has said, a spin-off that would complete the Japanese
telecoms conglomerate's transformation into a global technology investor.

    • BOJ's Kuroda sticks with pledge to maintain massive stimulus
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated the central bank's resolve to
maintain its massive stimulus programme until the economy reaches sustained 2
percent inflation.
    • China absence looms over Canada meeting on how to pressure North Korea
Foreign ministers from around 20 nations gather on Tuesday to discuss how to
curb North Korea's nuclear ambitions through diplomatic and financial pressure,
but China, seen as a key player in any long-term solution, will be absent.

    
        
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 10,723.50, trading up 0.35 pct from
its previous close.
    • The Indian rupee will likely trade higher against the dollar in opening
session, in-line with most Asian currencies, tracking broad weakness in the
dollar and as local industrial output rose at the fastest pace in over two
years.
    • Indian government bonds are expected to fall as the nation’s retail
inflation accelerated to a 17-month high in December, raising concerns about a
tighter monetary policy in coming months. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 pct
bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 7.45 pct-7.50 pct band today.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • Wall Street continued its rally on Friday with record closing highs as the
fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off with solid results from banks and
robust retail sales drove investor optimism about economic growth.
    • Asian shares hit historic highs after Wall Street extended its
record-breaking run, while the U.S. dollar retreat continued as investors priced
in the risk of tighter policies elsewhere in the developed world.
    • The dollar wallowed at three-year lows against a basket of currencies,
while the euro took a breather after soaring on hopes that European Central Bank
policymakers were gearing up to further trim their monetary stimulus.
    • Treasury yields climbed on Friday as underlying U.S. consumer prices rose
the most in 11 months in December, bolstering expectations of a pickup in
domestic inflation and Federal Reserve interest rate hikes this year.
    • Oil prices dipped as rising drilling activity in the United States pointed
to higher future output, although output cuts led by OPEC and Russia as well as
healthy demand kept crude near December 2014 highs reached last week.
    • Gold prices hit their highest since September, buoyed as the U.S. dollar
slumped to three-year lows against a basket of currencies.
    
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES    DEBT
 PNDF spot         63.54/63.57  January 12       -$24.84mln  $32.06mln
 10-yr bond yield  7.39 pct     Month-to-date    $259.13mln  $703.30mln
                                Year-to-date     $259.13mln  $703.30mln
 

    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes                 
    Stock market reports                
    Non-deliverable forwards data              
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 

($1 = 63.60 Indian rupees)
    
    

 (Compiled by Pathikrit Bandyopadhyay in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
