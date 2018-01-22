Morning News Call - India, January 22

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 12:00 pm: Energy Efficiency Services MD Saurabh Kumar at a media roundtable in New Delhi. 3:30 pm: Axis Bank post-earnings conference call in Mumbai. 4:00 pm: Commerce & Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu and Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia at ASEAN-India Business and Investment Meet and Expo in New Delhi. 4:00 pm: Havells India post-earnings analyst conference call in Mumbai. GMF:LIVECHAT- FX WEEK AHEAD FX Buzz analyst Jeremy Boulton analyses G7 currencies at 04:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • India sends tax notices to cryptocurrency investors as trading hits $3.5 billion India has sent tax notices to tens of thousands of people dealing in cryptocurrency after a nationwide survey showed more than $3.5 billion worth of transactions have been conducted over a 17-month period, the income tax department said. • India's proposed investment treaty terms leave foreign partners cold Having cancelled investment treaties with about 50 foreign governments last year, India is struggling to convince some to accept new terms that make it harder to seek international arbitration for disputes, sources familiar with the talks said. • Reliance expects earnings boost as telecoms arm turns a profit Reliance Industries Ltd expects its earnings to increase further in the coming quarters after they hit a record in the third quarter, helped by the first-ever profit at its Jio telecoms business. • HDFC Bank, Kotak report strong profit growth in Q3 Two of India's biggest private-sector lenders - HDFC Bank Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd - each reported a 20 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Friday due to strong lending growth and as bad loans remained stable. • INTERVIEW-Xiaomi to expand store network in Indian tussle with Samsung China's Xiaomi plans to expand its Indian store network as it attempts to grab the lead in a smartphone market which Korea's Samsung has dominated for more than five years. • Wipro upbeat on 2018 after quarterly profit dip India's third-largest software services exporter Wipro expects significant growth in its high-margin digital business this year, it said on Friday after reporting a quarterly profit dip on one-off provisions. • ONGC to buy majority stake in refiner HPCL for $5.78 billion India's biggest explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) has agreed to buy the government's majority stake in state-refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp for 369 billion rupees ($5.78 billion), ONGC said on Saturday. • Indian tribunal refuses to lift Price Waterhouse audit ban India's Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) said on Friday that Price Waterhouse can continue to service existing clients whose financial year started on Jan. 1 2018, but refused to grant a stay on a two-year audit ban ordered by the market regulator. • India to allot Coal India 11 new mines to boost production by two-fifths India will allow Coal India to build 11 new coal mines, the government said, a move that could increase annual production of the world's largest coal miner by two-fifths. • India regulator recommends allowing in-flight internet connectivity The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday recommended that internet services like wi-fi and mobile connectivity should be permitted on domestic and international flights in India. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • U.S. government to remain closed on Monday as Senate still short of deal A U.S. government shutdown will enter its third day on Monday as Senate negotiators failed to reach a deal late on Sunday on Democrats' demand for legislation protecting "Dreamers," young people brought to the country illegally as children. • Japan manufacturers' mood jumps to 11-year high Confidence among Japanese manufacturers jumped in January to an 11-year high, the Reuters Tankan poll showed on Monday, highlighting corporate optimism driven by nearly two years of uninterrupted economic expansion and a buoyant stock market. • Ski lift: North Korea may capitalise on joint Olympics training visit South Korea's offer to send athletes to a North Korean ski resort for joint training ahead of next month's Olympics risks giving leader Kim Jong Un's regime legitimacy and some much needed cash, North Korean defectors and experts say. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 10,823.00, trading up 0.1pct from its previous close. • The Indian rupee will likely open steady-to-lower against the dollar amid weak Asian cues, even as the greenback edged lower after the U.S. Senate failed to approve an extension of federal funding through Feb. 16, forcing a government shutdown on Friday midnight. • Indian government bonds are likely to edge lower in early trade as investors may sell notes tracking higher U.S. Treasury yields amid bets that the political impasse leading to a U.S. government shutdown would be brief. The yield on the 7.17 pct bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.28 pct-7.32 pct band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Stock investors gave a muted reaction to the second day of a U.S. government shutdown on Sunday, with U.S. stock index futures dipping only slightly on expectations that the political impasse will not hurt the U.S. economy. • Financial markets in the United States and Asian stocks took a knock early after the U.S. government was forced to shut down amid a dispute between President Donald Trump and Democrats over immigration. • The dollar sagged against its peers as a U.S. government shutdown dented sentiment, although losses were limited for now as investors took a wait-and-see stance on developments in Washington. • Bond investors mostly shrugged off the second day of a government shutdown in the United States on Sunday, with prices of U.S. Treasury debt futures easing as the market bet that the political impasse would be brief. • Oil prices climbed, pushed higher by comments from Saudi Arabia that cooperation between oil producers who are currently withholding supplies in an effort to prop up the market would continue beyond 2018. • Gold prices edged up amid a softer dollar as investors sought safe haven assets after the U.S. government shutdown due to a funding impasse. CLOSE FII EQUITIES DEBT INVESTMENTS PNDF spot 63.70/ January 19 $154.81ml $279.14ml 63.73 n n 10-yr bond 7.46 Month-to-dat $822.43ml $894.31ml yield pct e n n Year-to-date $822.43ml $894.31ml n n For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 63.82 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)