Morning News Call - India, January 5
India plans to boost tourism, travel in annual budget
Exclusive
Economy
India plans to boost tourism, travel in annual budget
Coal dwarfs battery metals in deals despite war on pollution
Mining
Coal dwarfs battery metals in deals despite war on pollution
Author of Trump book contradicts president
U.S.
Author of Trump book contradicts president
#Company News
January 5, 2018 / 3:14 AM / a day ago

Morning News Call - India, January 5

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

    FACTORS TO WATCH
    5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai.
    5:30 pm: Government to release advance GDP estimates for this FY in New
Delhi.
    
    GMF: QUIZ EAST
    The first of our Friday quizzes focuses on Asia and the week's top news.
Tests your wits and googling speed at 1100 IST. To join the conversation, click
on the link: here
 
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    India probes report on breach of national identity database 
    India on Thursday began investigating a report that access to its database
of the identity details of more than 1 billion citizens was being sold for just
$8 on social media, in what could be one of the giant programme's biggest
security breaches.
    
    India seeks parliament nod to spend $12.6 bln on bank recap plan 
    The Indian government asked parliament on Thursday for 800 billion rupees
that it plans to spend by March as part of a two-year programme to recapitalise
state banks to help them deal with bad debts and revive credit growth.

    
    India's Idea unveils $1.1 bln fundraising plan ahead of Vodafone deal
    Idea Cellular, India's third largest mobile services operator, on Thursday
unveiled a 67.5 billion-rupee fundraising plan ahead of its merger with
Vodafone's local unit. 
    
    Indian services firms bounce back to growth in December - PMI 
    Activity in India's services industry bounced back to modest growth in
December after contracting in the previous month, a private survey showed on
Thursday, as new business orders stabilised and price increases slowed.

    
    India cenbank puts Allahabad Bank under prompt corrective action 
    India's Allahabad Bank said the central bank has initiated 'prompt
corrective action' against the state-run lender over its high bad loans.

    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    Trump credits his firmness for potential Korea talks, signals Olympic
concession
    U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday called potential talks between North
and South Korea "a good thing" and agreed with South Korea there would be no
joint military drills, which North Korea bitterly opposes, during next month's
Winter Olympics.

    China tightens bond trading rules in deleveraging campaign -PBOC
    China released new rules tightening bond trading regulations on Thursday,
with a focus on restricting leverage and banning under-the-table deals.
 

    Uber ex-CEO Kalanick plans to sell 29 pct of stake -source 
    Uber Technologies Inc co-founder Travis Kalanick, who was ousted as chief
executive in June, will sell nearly a third of his shares in the ride-services
company for about $1.4 billion, a person familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 10,538.00, trading up 0.05 percent from
its previous close
    
    The Indian rupee will likely open little changed to a tad higher against the
dollar, as strength in the euro weighed on the greenback despite a solid U.S.
private employment report.
    
    Indian government bonds are expected to edge lower ahead of a weekly debt
sale, even as traders expect strong interest for a new 10-year paper being
auctioned today. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027
is likely to trade in a 7.32 percent-7.36 percent band today, a trader with a
primary dealership said. 
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • The Dow industrials broke above the 25,000 level for the first time on
Thursday and other major indexes hit closing record highs again, propelled by
strong global economic data that extended the New Year's rally for the stock
market.
    • Asian shares inched closer to their record 2007 peak as U.S. jobs data
pointed to firm economic growth although the greenback was soft as the spectre
of benign inflation capped domestic bond yields.
    • The euro hovered near a three-year high against the sagging dollar, while
improving investor risk appetite weighed on the yen.
    • Yields on U.S. government bonds rose modestly on Thursday, a day before
the December payrolls report, which is expected to show further improvement in
the jobs market, though some traders worry that wage growth may fall short of
expectations.
    • Oil prices held firm, with Brent crude up by more than 10 percent from its
December lows on the back of political tensions in OPEC-member Iran and a
tightening U.S. market.
    • Gold prices held steady after hitting 3-1/2 month highs in the previous
session, remaining on track for their fourth straight weekly gain.
    
    
                    CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES     DEBT
 PNDF  spot         63.39/63.42  January 4        $33.44 mln   $58.52 mln
 10-yr bond yields  7.33 pct     Month-to-date    $113.34 mln  -$56.64 mln
                                 Year-to-date     $113.34 mln  -$56.64 mln
 
        
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes                 
    Stock market reports                
    Non-deliverable forwards data              
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 


($1 = 63.3950 Indian rupees)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
