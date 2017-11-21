Morning News Call - India, November 21

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:30 am: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to address media on “Bullet Train & Modernization of Indian Economy” in New Delhi. 01:30 pm: ESAF Small Finance Bank to discuss key strategic initiatives and outlook in Mumbai. 01:45 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh at World Fisheries Day in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - FX MARKETS We take a look at the FX markets with Eddie Tofpik, head of foreign exchange, ADMISI at 3:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Mahindra wants to sell electric vehicles in U.S. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, one of India's oldest vehicle manufacturers, is testing autonomous tractors, trucks and cars, while moving closer to bringing electric vehicles to the United States, Chairman Anand Mahindra said on Monday. • India's biggest tax hike in a decade may cut palm oil imports India's palm oil imports are likely to drop until the end of the year after the world's largest edible oils buyer raised import taxes to the highest in more than a decade, importers and dealers said. • MRPL seeks 1 mln barrels of high-sulphur U.S. Oil India's state-run Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd has floated its first tender to buy high-sulphur crude oil from the United States, a tender document showed on Monday. • Indian bond yields fall after cenbank cancels open market sale of debt Indian bond yields fell for the second straight day on Monday as traders took comfort from the central bank's unexpected decision to cancel a scheduled sale of bonds via open market operation (OMO) post market hours on Friday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • S.Korea, Japan say listing N.Korea as terror sponsor will pressure Pyongyang to denuclearise South Korea and Japan on Tuesday welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump putting North Korea back on a list of state sponsors of terrorism, saying it would ramp up pressure on Pyongyang to denuclearise the Korean peninsula. • White House asks U.S. Supreme Court to allow full travel ban The White House asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to allow President Donald Trump's latest travel ban to take full effect after an appeals court in California ruled last week that only parts of it could be enacted. • Zimbabwe's Mugabe faces impeachment after military takeover Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe faces the start of impeachment proceedings on Tuesday that could see him ousted within the week, against the backdrop of a military takeover dubbed "Operation Restore Legacy".X LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 10,329.50, trading up 0.2 percent from its previous close. • Indian government bonds are likely to edge higher in early trade, as investors may continue buying notes after the country’s central bank withdrew an open market sale scheduled for this week. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 6.86 percent - 6.92 percent band. • The Indian rupee will likely open slightly lower against the dollar, as U.S. Treasury yields rose ahead of the Federal Reserve’s minutes due tomorrow, while weakness in euro was underpinned by the ongoing German political uncertainty, lifting demand for the greenback. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with Verizon boosting the telecoms sector after the stock got an upgrade, while a deal in semiconductors lifted high-performing tech shares. • Asian stocks edged higher as investors took heart from further evidence of strength in the global economy, while the dollar hovered near a one-week high against its peers thanks to higher U.S. yields and a floundering euro. • The dollar gave back some of its gains in Asian trading but remained not far from a one-week high against a basket of currencies as German political uncertainty continued to pressure the euro. • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as investors awaited minutes on Wednesday from the Fed’s last meeting, with no major economic releases due this week and trading expected to be subdued before the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. • Oil prices were little changed as expectations of an extended OPEC-led production cut were cancelled out by rising output in the United States. • Gold prices crept up after falling more than 1 percent in the previous session, with U.S. President Donald Trump's move to put North Korea back on a list of state sponsors of terrorism burnishing the metal's safe-haven appeal. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 64.96/64.99 November 20 -$55.15 mln $157.73 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.05pct Month-to-date $2.44 bln -$268.74 mln Year-to-date $8.08 bln $25.68 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 65.0950 Indian rupees)