Morning News Call - India, November 23

FACTORS TO WATCH 09:30 am: UltraTech Cement Joint Executive President Rajesh Srivastava, Indian Oil General Manager (HRD) Shailesh Tiwari at FICCI's annual HR conference in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Junior Law Minister P.P. Chaudhary at "Paradigm Shift in Valuation" workshop in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Edelweiss Group Chairman Rashesh Shah, HDFC Executive Director V. S. Rangan, PNB Housing Finance MD Sanjaya Gupta and other NBFC heads at CRISIL Ratings’ seminar on NBFCs in Mumbai. 11:30 am: EPFO board meet in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Talwalkar Better Value Fitness CEO Prashant Talwalkar to announce partnership with corporate life coach Mickey Mehta in Mumbai. 02:00 pm: State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar at announcement of bank’s digital innovation in Mumbai. 03:30 pm: CRISIL Ratings media teleconference on NBFCs in Mumbai.x TRADING INDIA FORUM - THE FUTURE OF INDIAN BANKING The Indian banking scene is in the throes of changes that will be felt for years to come. With online, digital and wallets bringing more players into the fray and the government's recapitalization plan for PSU banks up and running, a variety of interesting scenarios have cropped up. Do customers win with lending moving to small but niche players? Will marrying a good bank with a bad bank result in a good bank? GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Uber's messy data breach collides with launch of SoftBank deal A newspaper advertisement for an Uber Technologies Inc stock sale was juxtaposed on Wednesday with a report that the ride-service provider had covered up a data hack - something of a metaphor for Uber, a company with boundless investor interest, but whose penchant for rule-breaking has led to a series of scandals. • Chinese firms scrap plans for micro loan business amid crackdown on 'blind borrowing' A Chinese menswear firm and a leading maker of POS terminals said late on Wednesday they had given up plans to set up micro-loan units, one day after policymakers took steps to tighten supervision of the lightly regulated sector. • Fed policymakers say rate increase likely warranted soon -minutes Many Federal Reserve policymakers expect that interest rates will have to be raised in the "near term," according to the minutes of the U.S. central bank's last policy meeting released on Wednesday. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 10,367.50, up 0.14 percent from its previous close. • Indian government bonds are likely to rise in early trade tracking an overnight fall in U.S. Treasury yields.However, higher crude oil prices and lack of fresh cues may lead to some selling, a trader with a primary dealership said. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 6.93 percent -6.98 percent band. • The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, on weaker-than-expected U.S. data and after minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting showed policymakers remained cautious about subdued inflation in the world’s largest economy. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks were little changed on Wednesday, with telecom services shares among the biggest movers while the energy sector rose in line with gains in crude oil. • Moves in Asian share markets were minor with Japanese markets closed for a holiday and the United States off for Thanksgiving. • The dollar touched a two-month low against the yen, having tumbled after the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed some policymakers were concerned about persistently low inflation in a blow to rate hawks. • U.S. Treasury prices gained slightly after the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting on Wednesday affirmed market expectations that it will hike rates in December, with trading volumes subdued before Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday. • U.S. oil prices remained near two-year highs as the shutdown of the Keystone pipeline and a drawdown in fuel inventories pointed to a tightening market, despite rising output. • Gold prices nudged lower, after gaining nearly one percent in the previous session on weaker U.S. economic data and concerns by some Federal Reserve policymakers about lower inflation. 