Morning News Call - India, November 29

FACTORS TO WATCH 9:15 am: Punjab National Bank continues to sell up to 9.99 million shares of PNB Housing Finance via offer for sale, Retail part of offer opens in Mumbai. 9:15 am: Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan to inaugurate symposium on Indian Strategy for Quality Infrastructure in New Delhi. 10:30 am: Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal at a press conference in Mumbai. 12:30 pm: Future Supply Chain Solutions initial public offering press conference in Mumbai. LIVECHAT-DEVELOPING ASIA'S CAPITAL MARKETS GMF will be present at the ASIFMA Annual Conference 2017 in Hong Kong and as part of our line-up we speak to Binay Chandgothia, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager, Principal Global Investors on Asian equities, FED rates and of course Crypto-currencies at 09:15 am IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • POLL-Indian economic growth set to end five-quarter slide Indian economic growth likely rebounded in the July-September quarter from the slowest growth in three years, with demand picking up modestly as the effects from a shock ban on high-value currency notes eased, a Reuters poll showed. • India's government wants RBI rate cut before March - fin min sources Impatient for faster economic growth, India's government is lobbying for a reduction in official interest rates in coming months as it expects inflation to stay close to a 4 percent target, finance ministry officials said. • Coal India to raise executive salaries at a cost of 8 billion rupees Coal India Ltd, the world's largest coal miner, will pay its executives about 8 billion rupees in salary rises retroactive from January this year, interim chairman Gopal Singh told Reuters. • RCom debt restructuring clouded by CDB insolvency action Indian telecom player Reliance Communications'planned debt restructuring could be complicated by China Development Bank's triggering of insolvency action against the beleaguered company. • Indian telecom regulator backs open internet India's telecoms regulator made long-awaited recommendations on Tuesday to ensure an open internet and prevent any discrimination in internet access in the country. • India's Future Supply Chain, Shalby to launch IPOs next week Indian logistics provider Future Supply Chain Solution's initial public offering of shares to raise up to 6.5 billion rupees will open next week, adding to what has been a record year for initial share sales in the country. • Air India Express plans growth before privatisation - CEO State-owned Air India's low cost airline Air India Express will continue to expand before the group's privatisation next year, in a bid to increase its valuation, its chief executive said on Tuesday. • AirAsia India expects revenue to double this year, triple in 2018 Budget carrier AirAsia India expects revenue to double to 12 billion Indian rupees this calendar year, and triple to 18 billion rupees in 2018, its chief executive said on Tuesday.X GLOBAL TOP NEWS • North Korea ICBM test may show Washington within range North Korea launched what officials said was likely an intercontinental ballistic missile that flew high into space before landing near Japan on Wednesday, showing Pyongyang may now be able to reach Washington, D.C. with its weapons. • U.S. Senate Republicans shove tax bill ahead as Democrats fume U.S. Senate Republicans rammed forward President Donald Trump's tax-cut bill on Tuesday in an abrupt, partisan committee vote that set up a full vote by the Senate as soon as Thursday, although some details of the measure remained unsettled. • Japan retail sales suffer first annual fall in a year Annual Japanese retail sales fell for the first time in a year last month, government data showed, as poor weather including two typhoons kept consumers away from stores and restaurants. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 10,394.50, trading up 0.25 percent from its previous close. • Indian government bonds are expected to gain, tracking lower crude oil prices that improve the outlook for domestic inflation. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 7.00 percent-7.06 percent band. • The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the dollar in early trade, tracking overnight gains in the greenback underpinned by strong U.S. economic data and after Fed chair nominee Jerome Powell hinted at a rate hike next month. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street surged to record highs on Tuesday led by sharp gains in bank stocks, and boosted by progress for a tax cut bill, strong consumer confidence data and encouraging comments from President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Federal Reserve. • Asian share markets were not as jubilant, held back by caution over the latest missile test by North Korea and concerns at recent softness in Chinese shares. • The dollar gained against the yen, lifted by strong U.S. economic data while North Korea's latest missile launch had little immediate impact on currency markets though investors are focused on how the U.S. responds to the test. • U.S. Treasury yields inched higher on Tuesday, as risk appetite improved with Wall Street shares hitting record highs after upbeat consumer confidence data and a Senate panel vote to advance a U.S. tax bill. • Oil prices fell on doubts OPEC and Russia will agree an extended crude production cut that the market has priced in, and after a report of an unexpected rise in U.S. fuel inventories. • Gold prices held steady as the reaction to North Korea's latest missile test was muted, while palladium hovered near the 17-year peak touched in the previous session. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 64.38/64.41 November 28 -$1.90 mln -$35.04 mln 10-yr bond yields 7.11pct Month-to-date $3.02 bln -$178.34 mln Year-to-date $8.67 bln $25.77 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 64.44 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)